Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,862 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 91,074 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GameStop Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GME stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.