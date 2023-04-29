Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 733 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

