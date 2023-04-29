Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 99,493 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,493 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $77,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $9,662,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Performance

Enhabit stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.