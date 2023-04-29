Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

