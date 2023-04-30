13,226 Shares in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 897,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also

