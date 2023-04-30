13,744 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 540.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of DOCS opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

