13,785 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.2 %
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.