225,054 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 225,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 589,320 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 387,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.