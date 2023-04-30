42,061 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOCT. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KOCT opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.