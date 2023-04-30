ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,446 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $147,017,000 after acquiring an additional 490,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ADT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.