Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,524,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

