AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Sells $138,020.28 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.