AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) EVP Sells $50,286.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, April 28th, Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00.

NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $21.97 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

