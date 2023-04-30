Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.