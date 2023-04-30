Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

