Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76,731 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

