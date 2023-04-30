Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.