Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 906.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -422.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,257.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

