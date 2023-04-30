Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

