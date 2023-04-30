Analysts Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) PT at $106.25

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

