APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APi Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,647 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in APi Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in APi Group by 447.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in APi Group by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 593,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

APi Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:APG opened at $22.76 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 284.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

