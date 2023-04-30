Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 80,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

