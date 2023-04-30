Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 74.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 5.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,458,214 shares of company stock worth $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARES stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

