Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 594,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,635,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 205,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,986 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.40 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

