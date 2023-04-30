Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

AGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

