AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AudioCodes stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $323.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

