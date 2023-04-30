Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 18,380 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $85,537,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.