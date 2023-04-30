Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 27,634 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 1,507,629 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.