Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,907 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

