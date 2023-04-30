Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 33,278 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

