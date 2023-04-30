Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 421 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medpace were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 1.3 %

Medpace stock opened at $200.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.