Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 58,100 Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,504,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $8.70 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIGL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.