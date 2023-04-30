Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 65,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.1 %

FNB opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

