Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,065 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

