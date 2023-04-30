Bank of Montreal Can Buys 822 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,162,484. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $127.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $145.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.