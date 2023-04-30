Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,443,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOAC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

