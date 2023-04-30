Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IGM opened at $338.17 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $353.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.25.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.