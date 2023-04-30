Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,368,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

