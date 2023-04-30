Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

