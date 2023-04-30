Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HE opened at $39.21 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.