Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,104 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,230,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 1,133,379 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,049,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 458,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

