Bank of Montreal Can Has $720,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.