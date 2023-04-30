Bank of Montreal Can Has $743,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $220.89 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $314.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.