Bank of Montreal Can Has $745,000 Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $188.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.