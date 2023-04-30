Bank of Montreal Can Has $750,000 Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RLI were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of RLI by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 692,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $139.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.76. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

