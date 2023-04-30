Bank of Montreal Can Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $8,862,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 347,925 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,230,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

AMYT stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.21 million, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

