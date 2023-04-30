Bank of Montreal Can Has $776,000 Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 345.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

