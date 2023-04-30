Bank of Montreal Can Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $298.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.81. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.5 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

