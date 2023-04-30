Bank of Montreal Can Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,928 shares of company stock valued at $342,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.