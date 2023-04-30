Bank of Montreal Can Has $804,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after buying an additional 2,430,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,125,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

JBLU opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

